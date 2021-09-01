Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on CTLT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Catalent currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.91.

Shares of CTLT opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. Catalent has a twelve month low of $79.65 and a twelve month high of $132.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.22 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $40,698.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,239 shares of company stock valued at $9,586,700 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalent by 131.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Catalent by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Catalent during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

