Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $137.00 to $145.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.91.

Shares of NYSE:CTLT opened at $130.44 on Tuesday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $132.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.12. The company has a market cap of $22.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Catalent will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalent news, SVP Ricardo Pravda sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $309,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTLT. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in Catalent by 3.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Catalent by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Catalent by 2.8% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 10.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 94.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

