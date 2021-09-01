Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 40,491 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 737,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,491 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $58,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 677,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,881 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 191,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,196,000 after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 27,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 428,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,671,000 after acquiring an additional 25,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,272,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,388,106. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.36. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $54.66 and a twelve month high of $82.41.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

