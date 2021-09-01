Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 23.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 47,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Shares of TEL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. 1,174,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,053. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.29. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $90.88 and a 12-month high of $153.54. The stock has a market cap of $49.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Phelan purchased 231 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $150.25 per share, with a total value of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,187.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on TEL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.08.

TE Connectivity Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.