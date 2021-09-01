Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $7,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 319.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Infosys by 38.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Infosys during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 21.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Infosys by 54.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the period. 16.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of INFY traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.55. 8,956,086 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,072,010. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $24.14. The stock has a market cap of $99.89 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.94.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. Infosys had a net margin of 19.40% and a return on equity of 27.75%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.97.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

