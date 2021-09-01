Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 125,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,522 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in ONEOK by 253.5% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 58.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

ONEOK stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.08. 1,642,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,136. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.28 and a fifty-two week high of $57.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. Equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 263.38%.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.