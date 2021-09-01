Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 45.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,384,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,204 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,098,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,766,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,956 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $49,356,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter worth $43,921,000. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 68.2% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,531,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,665,000 after acquiring an additional 620,942 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi bought 66,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNY. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

SNY stock traded up $0.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,829,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,946,913. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $44.76 and a 52-week high of $54.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.29 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

