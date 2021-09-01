Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Invests $4.31 Million in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 23,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Empire Life Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 0.6% during the first quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 29.2% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the first quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FRC traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $198.72. 389,894 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $195.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.04. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $100.38 and a 52 week high of $204.68. The company has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.21.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

