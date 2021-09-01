Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Sells 900 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 709 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,910,000 after buying an additional 36,156 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.0% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 77.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,494,000 after buying an additional 22,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 2,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.44, for a total value of $641,400.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,023,237.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares in the company, valued at $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,778 shares of company stock valued at $7,118,478. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $247.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $299.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.25.

Shares of NYSE ROK traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.02. 416,894 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 685,350. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $277.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $206.57 and a twelve month high of $326.50.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 53.06%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

