Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,098 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $14,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 24.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBOE stock opened at $126.15 on Wednesday. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.63 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.89.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $350.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.43%.

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.54.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CFO Brian N. Schell sold 10,020 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,181,758.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,195,112.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward T. Tilly sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.93, for a total value of $899,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,574 shares in the company, valued at $19,497,499.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,546 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,744 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

