CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Sep 1st, 2021

Equities research analysts expect CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) to report $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CBRE Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.37. CBRE Group posted earnings of $0.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CBRE Group will report full year earnings of $4.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.00. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CBRE Group.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CBRE. Zacks Investment Research cut CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE CBRE traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.34. 17,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.91. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $43.17 and a 52 week high of $98.93. The company has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.49.

In other CBRE Group news, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total transaction of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,717,019.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total value of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $17,700,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in CBRE Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,787,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 50.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,733,000 after acquiring an additional 321,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

