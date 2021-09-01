Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.04

Centamin plc (OTCMKTS:CELTF) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, September 30th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Centamin’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

OTCMKTS:CELTF opened at $1.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.50. Centamin has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $2.89.

Get Centamin alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on CELTF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centamin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital began coverage on Centamin in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $1.43 price objective on Centamin and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.59.

Centamin Plc engages in the exploration, development and mining of precious metals. It operates through the following business segments: Egypt, Burkina Faso, Cote d’Ivoire, and Corporate. It holds interest in the Sukari gold mine, Doropo, Batie West, and ABC projects. The company was founded on March 24, 1970 and is headquartered in St.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Centamin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centamin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.