Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Centrica is a top thirty FTSE100 company with growing energy businesses in the UK, North America and Europe. They secure and supply gas and electricity for millions of homes and businesses and offer a distinctive range of home energy solutions and low-carbon products and services. “

Get Centrica alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Centrica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Centrica in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Centrica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

CPYYY stock opened at $2.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 1.36. Centrica has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $3.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

About Centrica

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas, Energy Marketing & Trading, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord GÃ¡is Energy, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Centrica (CPYYY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.