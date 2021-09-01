Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,020.96

Ceres Power Holdings plc (LON:CWR)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,020.96 ($13.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,198 ($15.65). Ceres Power shares last traded at GBX 1,170 ($15.29), with a volume of 223,280 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,560 ($20.38) price objective on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,025.16 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,106.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -195.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.77, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.53.

Ceres Power Holdings plc, a fuel cell technology and engineering company, engages in the development and commercialization of fuel cell technology in North America, Asia, and Europe. The company offers SteelCell, a solid oxide fuel cell (SOFC) that generates power from conventional and sustainable fuels, such as natural gas, biogas, ethanol, and hydrogen.

