Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

CERE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

In other Cerevel Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger purchased 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 326,908 shares of company stock valued at $8,174,769 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Cerevel Therapeutics by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CERE opened at $31.66 on Wednesday. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $32.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.11 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.81.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

