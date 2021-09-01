Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) versus U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Cerro Grande Mining (OTCMKTS:CEGMF) and U.S. Gold (NASDAQ:USAU) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

Cerro Grande Mining has a beta of -3.39, meaning that its stock price is 439% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, U.S. Gold has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and U.S. Gold’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -$1.73 million N/A N/A U.S. Gold N/A N/A -$12.39 million ($3.17) -2.99

Profitability

This table compares Cerro Grande Mining and U.S. Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cerro Grande Mining N/A N/A -112.92% U.S. Gold N/A -52.97% -51.15%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cerro Grande Mining and U.S. Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cerro Grande Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A U.S. Gold 0 0 2 0 3.00

U.S. Gold has a consensus price target of $17.75, indicating a potential upside of 87.43%. Given U.S. Gold’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe U.S. Gold is more favorable than Cerro Grande Mining.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.4% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of U.S. Gold shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

U.S. Gold beats Cerro Grande Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cerro Grande Mining

Cerro Grande Mining Corp. is an exploration and development company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile. The firm explores for gold, silver, copper, and limestone deposits. It holds interest in Tordillo, Catedral and Pimenton projects. The company was founded by Stephen W. Houghton and John C. Duncan in 1990 and is headquartered in Providencia, Chile.

About U.S. Gold

U.S. Gold Corp. is an U.S. focused gold exploration company. The company has a portfolio of exploration properties. Copper King, now the CK Gold Project, is located in Southeast Wyoming and has a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) technical report, which was completed by Mine Development Associates. Keystone and Maggie Creek are exploration properties on the Cortez and Carlin Trends in Nevada. The Challis Gold Project is located in Idaho. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Elko, NV.

