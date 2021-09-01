CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Short Interest Update

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the July 29th total of 1,130,000 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 124,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.0 days.

NYSE GIB traded up $1.96 on Wednesday, reaching $91.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,629. The firm has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.84. CGI has a 52 week low of $60.58 and a 52 week high of $92.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.29. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FIL Ltd grew its stake in CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $459,076,000 after buying an additional 811,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CGI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,890,000 after buying an additional 42,658 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,407,000 after buying an additional 1,927,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in CGI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,427,000 after buying an additional 146,169 shares during the last quarter. 51.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC raised shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.27.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.