Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $459,000 Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 880 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Soros Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Soros Capital Management LLC now owns 27,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,313,000 after purchasing an additional 8,404 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,781,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $212,047,000 after purchasing an additional 457,553 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 322.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 8,584,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,866,000 after purchasing an additional 33,021 shares during the period. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Fiserv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Truist cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Securities cut shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total transaction of $4,708,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $8,696,700 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FISV opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.61. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.