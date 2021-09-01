Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Purchases 36 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $385,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $482.14.

In other Zebra Technologies news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total transaction of $1,158,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,081 shares of company stock worth $5,338,286. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock opened at $587.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $510.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

