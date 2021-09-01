Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Sells 415 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC cut its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 10,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 3,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 66.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on D. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.09.

NYSE:D opened at $77.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

