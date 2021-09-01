Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Biogen by 5.9% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Biogen by 10.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,340,000 after acquiring an additional 370,371 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Biogen in the first quarter worth $87,957,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Biogen by 26.2% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,242,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $430,082,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $246.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $380.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $358.16 price target on shares of Biogen and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $443.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $396.68.

Shares of BIIB opened at $338.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $468.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $306.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.26 earnings per share. Biogen’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

