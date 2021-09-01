Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 139,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 1,189,008 shares.The stock last traded at $55.38 and had previously closed at $53.11.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.50.

The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.344 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algebris UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

