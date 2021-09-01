Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CPK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of CPK stock traded up $1.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.23. 181 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,578. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1 year low of $72.89 and a 1 year high of $132.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.39.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 14.77%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Chesapeake Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.61%.

In related news, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $103,574.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Schimkaitis sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $183,876.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,427 shares of company stock worth $557,203. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Chesapeake Utilities stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,879 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.50% of Chesapeake Utilities worth $10,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chesapeake Utilities

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

