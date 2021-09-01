Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Chico’s FAS updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $633.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Chico’s FAS stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 191.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,258 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,738 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Chico’s FAS were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Chico's FAS Company Profile

Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.

