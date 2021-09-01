Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.29 EPS

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. Chico’s FAS updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of CHS stock opened at $5.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $633.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $7.29.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chico’s FAS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.
Chico’s FAS Company Profile
Chico’s FAS, Inc engages in the retail of women’s private branded, sophisticated, casual-to-dressy apparel, intimates, and complementary accessories. The firm’s product portfolio consists of the following brands: Chico’s, Soma, and White House Black Market. It also operates boutiques, retail stores, and websites to sell the products.
Further Reading: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Chico's FAS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chico's FAS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.