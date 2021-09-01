China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the July 29th total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 4.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Finance Online stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of China Finance Online Co. Limited (NASDAQ:JRJC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000. HRT Financial LP owned approximately 0.56% of China Finance Online as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ JRJC traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.53. 10,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,238. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $10.12. China Finance Online has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.06 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

China Finance Online Co, Ltd. is a web-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of online access to securities trading services, wealth management products, investment advisory services, as well as financial database and analytics services to institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services and Hong Kong Brokerage Services.

