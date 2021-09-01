China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) to Issue Dividend Increase – $2.47 Per Share

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) declared a semi-annual dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of 2.4742 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98.

China Petroleum & Chemical has decreased its dividend by 32.9% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:SNP traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,290. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.89. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $38.18 and a twelve month high of $58.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.58 and a 200 day moving average of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $51.71 to $61.98 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,355 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

