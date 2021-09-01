Chonk (CHONK) Price Down 11.2% This Week

Chonk (CURRENCY:CHONK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Chonk coin can now be bought for approximately $52.96 or 0.00108928 BTC on exchanges. Chonk has a total market capitalization of $2.07 million and $30,518.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chonk has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Chonk alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00060818 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00014546 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 31.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.71 or 0.00131053 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.72 or 0.00842788 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00049591 BTC.

Chonk Profile

Chonk (CHONK) is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chonk’s official message board is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official website is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.