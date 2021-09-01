Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives C$5.43 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.43.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHR. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.75 to C$5.40 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.50 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$4.11. 249,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,485. Chorus Aviation has a 1-year low of C$2.12 and a 1-year high of C$5.34. The firm has a market cap of C$730.15 million and a P/E ratio of 54.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 297.09.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$199.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$222.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.4975845 earnings per share for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

