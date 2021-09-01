Ciena (CIEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Ciena to post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $833.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Ciena to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CIEN opened at $57.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.22. Ciena has a 52 week low of $38.03 and a 52 week high of $61.09. The company has a market capitalization of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a current ratio of 3.57.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CIEN shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.14.

In related news, SVP Stephen B. Alexander sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.13, for a total transaction of $116,260.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total transaction of $284,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,849 shares of company stock valued at $2,935,997 over the last 90 days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ciena stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.79% of Ciena worth $69,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

