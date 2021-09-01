Cincinnati Insurance Co. Purchases 163,493 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 389,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,493 shares during the period. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $4,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,702,751 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 1,340.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,788,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,200 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Energy Transfer by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,000 shares during the period. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ET. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

ET traded up $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $9.36. The stock had a trading volume of 235,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,906,419. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $4.98 and a 12-month high of $11.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.21. The company has a market cap of $25.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 2.50.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $15.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.1525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.78 per share, with a total value of $52,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 785,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,897,146.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 949,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.35 per share, with a total value of $8,878,217.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 2,150,370 shares of company stock worth $19,860,670 over the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

