Cincinnati Insurance Co. Sells 5,105 Shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP)

Cincinnati Insurance Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,657 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,105 shares during the quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co.’s holdings in BP Midstream Partners were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BPMP. NBW Capital LLC lifted its position in BP Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 230,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 19,686 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth about $153,000. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 4.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 36.3% in the first quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 58,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,517 shares during the period. 28.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BP Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of BP Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 8,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,236. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.42. BP Midstream Partners LP has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.77. The company has a quick ratio of 10.04, a current ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.11 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BP Midstream Partners LP will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.55%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.10%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BP Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

BP Midstream Partners Company Profile

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP).

Receive News & Ratings for BP Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.