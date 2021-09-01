Cipher (CPR) Price Down 16.1% Over Last Week

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 85% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Cipher has a total market cap of $103,315.98 and $20.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cipher coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Cipher has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.96 or 0.00378760 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001574 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $656.25 or 0.01322429 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004640 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Cipher

Cipher (CPR) is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,283,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

