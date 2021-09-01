Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.41.

CRUS has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer set a $85.79 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Saturday, July 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th.

CRUS traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $83.73. 332,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 558,967. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day moving average is $81.11. Cirrus Logic has a one year low of $55.84 and a one year high of $103.25.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 16.55%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jodee Benson sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $531,196.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $712,498. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $79.71 per share, for a total transaction of $518,115.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,983.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 56,606 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,923 over the last 90 days. 2.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,626,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,870,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after acquiring an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after acquiring an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 64.6% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 407,243 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

