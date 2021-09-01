Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Holdings Increased by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,252 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 7.4% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the second quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.6% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 18,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,921,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $2,970,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.04. 11,456,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,185,143. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $248.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.