Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.790-$0.810 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $12.82 billion-$13.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.84 billion.Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.380-$3.450 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $59.02 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.43. Cisco Systems has a 1-year low of $35.28 and a 1-year high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CSCO. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.80.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,451 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total value of $186,319.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 105,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,717,541. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

