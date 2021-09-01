CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Trading Up 13.3% After Dividend Announcement

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)’s share price rose 13.3% on Monday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $6.15 and last traded at $6.15. Approximately 18,719 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 163% from the average daily volume of 7,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day moving average is $5.08.

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

