Citigroup Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $215.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $189.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.29.

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $188.38 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $193.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.12.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

