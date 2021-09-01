Citigroup Boosts Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Price Target to $215.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $189.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GTLS. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chart Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a sector perform rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chart Industries has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $169.29.
Shares of GTLS stock opened at $188.38 on Tuesday. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $62.12 and a 12 month high of $193.70. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.12.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chart Industries by 100.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000.
Chart Industries Company Profile
Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.
