Clarius Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Novartis by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.5% in the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 4.4% in the first quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 0.7% in the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 16,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthsimple US Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Novartis by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealthsimple US Ltd. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.33.

NVS traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $92.50. The company had a trading volume of 14,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,890,950. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $77.04 and a 1 year high of $98.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.43.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Novartis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

