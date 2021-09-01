Clarius Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,697,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,215,000 after buying an additional 128,283 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,400,000 after buying an additional 192,422 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,733,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,014,000 after buying an additional 546,004 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,148,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,957,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,608,000 after buying an additional 236,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.74. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 388,725. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.80. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $82.34.

