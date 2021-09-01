Clarius Group LLC Purchases 50 Shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,799 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 2.3% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,650,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth approximately $7,037,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the first quarter worth approximately $9,784,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 37.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 248,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after acquiring an additional 67,773 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 339.1% in the first quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 101,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,702,000 after acquiring an additional 78,000 shares during the period.

Coupa Software stock traded up $8.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $253.20. 30,706 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 852,597. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.29 and its 200 day moving average is $254.24. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 52 week low of $203.51 and a 52 week high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 19.32% and a negative net margin of 45.08%. The business had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on COUP. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $381.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $300.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.92.

In other news, Director Leslie C.G. Campbell sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,175,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total value of $283,909.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

