Clarius Group LLC Purchases New Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Clarius Group LLC purchased a new stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $882,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHW. Tredje AP fonden grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 164,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,999,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 93,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,839,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 7,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup reduced their target price on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In related news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 12,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.90, for a total transaction of $948,750.00. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,043 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $78,829.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $631,697.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 568,569 shares of company stock valued at $41,569,505 in the last three months. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.61. 59,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,522,722. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $33.79 and a 52 week high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.28.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW).

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.