Clarus Securities Trims Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Target Price to C$0.30

Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Clarus Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Ionic Brands stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Ionic Brands has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.

Get Ionic Brands alerts:

Ionic Brands Company Profile

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

Further Reading: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ionic Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionic Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.