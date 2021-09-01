Clarus Securities Trims Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Target Price to C$0.30

Ionic Brands (OTCMKTS:IONKF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Clarus Securities from C$0.45 to C$0.30 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Shares of Ionic Brands stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. Ionic Brands has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09.
Ionic Brands Company Profile
