Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $2.75 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, based in San Antonio, TX, is a global leader in outdoor advertising displays in countries across continents. In the United States, the company operates advertising displays and has a presence of the top DMA regions. It manages a large portion of Spectacular Displays in Times Square as well as Airport, Taxi and Mall advertising worldwide. Adshel is the company’s International street furniture division. “

Get Clear Channel Outdoor alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CCO. increased their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.00 to $3.15 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.68.

Clear Channel Outdoor stock opened at $2.63 on Monday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $3.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 2.63.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jason Dilger sold 23,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.49, for a total value of $57,284.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 201,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,562.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCO. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 1.2% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,274,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,060,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 106,748 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 44.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Finally, Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 22,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clear Channel Outdoor (CCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Channel Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.