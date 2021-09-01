Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Acquires New Shares in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IP. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.17.

Shares of NYSE IP opened at $60.09 on Wednesday. International Paper has a 1 year low of $35.93 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $59.53 and its 200 day moving average is $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.04.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. Research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

