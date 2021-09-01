Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Has $294,000 Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC cut its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $120.34 on Wednesday. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $91.38 and a 12-month high of $121.88. The stock has a market cap of $23.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $119.11 and a 200-day moving average of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.36%.

In other news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on DTE Energy from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.23.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

