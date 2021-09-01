Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Invests $349,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,938 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,926,059 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,084,367,000 after acquiring an additional 409,383 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,150,304 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $244,621,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,734,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $212,453,000 after purchasing an additional 47,991 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 31.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,518,437 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $195,527,000 after purchasing an additional 595,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,350,948 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,901,000 after purchasing an additional 13,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RIO opened at $75.07 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.93. The company has a market capitalization of $93.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on RIO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.13.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

