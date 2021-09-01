Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC Sells 289 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marriott International by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 58.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $119.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.07.

MAR stock opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.26 and a beta of 1.88. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.92 and a fifty-two week high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.64) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.