Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (CLVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0181 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.
Shares of CLVLY opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.
