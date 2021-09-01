Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (CLVLY) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 3rd

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Limited (OTCMKTS:CLVLY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.0181 per share on Monday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd.

Shares of CLVLY opened at $27.10 on Wednesday. Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.61 and a 12-month high of $27.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.10.

Get Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals

Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Ltd. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of SCENESSE, its proprietary photoprotective drug. It also offers drugs for the treatment of various skin disorders. The company was founded by Robert Thomas Dorr on December 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clinuvel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.