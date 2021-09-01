Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,940,000 shares, a decrease of 15.4% from the July 29th total of 14,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 4.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NET shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $94.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.13.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NET traded up $6.75 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.49. 134,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,898,024. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.08 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.67. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $127.70.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of $152.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.48, for a total transaction of $1,789,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,277,558.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.54, for a total transaction of $5,004,767.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 947,789 shares of company stock worth $102,115,055. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Cloudflare by 112.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after acquiring an additional 19,809 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $517,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 1,347.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 78,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,501,000 after purchasing an additional 72,908 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. 56.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.