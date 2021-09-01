CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stake Lifted by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 5.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $6,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bbva USA bought a new position in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $331,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 69,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,956 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 76.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 32.7% in the second quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 307,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,513,000 after purchasing an additional 75,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $199.98. 30,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,306,701. CME Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $221.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $208.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.27.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Atlantic Securities cut CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.57.

In other news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.15, for a total transaction of $432,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $201,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,592 shares of company stock valued at $3,039,219. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

